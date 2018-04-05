Newcastle Fans Wax Lyrical on Twitter Over Form of Impressive New Defensive Stalwart

Newcastle United fans have been ecstatic with the form of their new defensive stalwart Florian Lejeune, following the Frenchman's recent showings in a black and white shirt.

The 26-year-old centre back was signed from Eibar for around £9m last summer, but was hampered by injury in the first months of his Magpies career. However, after finding his feet on Tyneside, the defender has forged an impressive partnership with club captain Jamaal Lascelles at the back.

Lejeune has previously been at the books at Villarreal and Manchester City, as well as Girona, before he joined Eibar in 2016.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Newcastle's number 20 has been a crucial player in the Tynesiders' three-game winning streak at St James' Park, and came in for particular credit after their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield last weekend.

Lejeune completed 105 passes against the Terriers, more than double the amount any of David Wagner's men could muster, as well as four successful tackles, two clearances and one block.

Just how good has Florian Lejeune been? #NUFC https://t.co/gjf7evDboe — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) April 3, 2018

Such a statistically strong display was bound to garner some acknowledgement, and Newcastle's fans have duly produced it.

After the Chronicle published an article detailing Lejeune's newfound hero status, they asked fans to respond with their analysis of his performances.

Here are some of the best reactions:

