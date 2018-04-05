Newcastle United Prepared to Let Defensive Pair Leave for Free at the End of the Season

Two Newcastle defenders could be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season after falling out of favour at St. James' Park.

According to the Northern Echo, full backs Massadio Haidara and Jesus Gamez will be allowed to leave in the summer upon the expiry of their contracts. Both players' contracts are up in June and the club have not opened talks for either deal to be renewed.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The pair have fallen down the pecking order of the Newcastle first team and manager Rafael Benitez is preparing for next season, without either Gamez or Haidara in his plans.

After a uneasy first season back in the top flight, the Magpies will be aiming to become Premier League mainstays once again and that could mean signing some defensive reinforcements.

Gamez joined Newcastle in 2016 from Atletico Madrid and has struggled to hold down a starting place since. The 32-year-old has made one league start all season and has played a total of 97 minutes of Premier League game time.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Meanwhile Massadio Haidara has not made a single league appearance for the Magpies this season.

Haidara's career at Newcastle started brightly when he joined the club from Nancy in 2013. The 25-year-old was part of a French contingent of five players which joined the Magpies in the January transfer window.

Both players have had to contend with injuries during their times at the club, but neither has been fancied in the first team even when fully fit. Benitez now seems prepared to let both players leave for free rather than holding them down to new deals.