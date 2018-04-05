Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals He's Been Working on Longe Range Shoots After Stunner in City Humbling

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has pledged more long range efforts as he spoke about his stunning strike in Liverpool's emphatic Champions League triumph over Manchester City.

The Reds became the first team to record two victories over Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders this term as goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Oxlade-Chamberlain handed Jurgen Klopp's men a commanding 3-0 lead in the quarter final tie.

It was the midfielder's delicious strike that was the pick of the lot, however, and Oxlade-Chamberlain was quoted by the Daily Star as he spoke of his delight at the goal that handed his side the initiative on the night.

The 25-year-old controlled a fizzing James Milner pass with aplomb and, after looking up once, sent a blistering shot past Ederson at the Kop to send Anfield wild.

It was a sweet strike that the former Arsenal star admits he couldn't have hit better and Oxlade-Chamberlain is now backing himself to do it more often.

He beamed: “Probably [I've hit one better] but it’s not gone in too often! Obviously it was a good strike.

“The space opened up for me and I’ve been working on that and trying to do that more often, so I’ve showed myself that maybe it’s on more often and I can keep doing it.”

Liverpool will head to the Etihad stadium on 10th April for the return fixture knowing that if they bag a vital away goal then the tie will all but over, and a place in the semi finals will beckon.

Before that trip down the M62, however, comes a brief jaunt across Stanley Park for the 231st Merseyside derby against bitter rivals Everton.

The Toffees were thumped by City 3-1 last Saturday at Goodison Park and haven't secured a win over their neighbours since 2010. Oxlade-Chamberlain, though, warned against complacency setting in within Liverpool's camp as they look to extend their unbeaten run over Everton before turning their attentions to City once more.

He added: “We enjoy this tonight and then we start again tomorrow. It’s another massive game. The derby is up there with the biggest game of the season and we know that.

“We’ll switch on as soon as we get into training tomorrow and we’ll be looking for three points there, no doubt.”