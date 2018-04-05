PSG Join Battle Spurs & Arsenal in Summer Race for Bordeaux Prodigy Malcom

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have joined the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Bordeaux's highly rated winger Malcom.

As reported by French outlet France Football, via the Mirror, the Ligue 1 giants have identified the 21-year-old as a key target for the upcoming summer transfer window, and are likely to provide stiff competitions to his existing admirers.

The Brazilian sensation is renowned for his exceptional pace and dribbling skills, and could his potential buyers back around £35m.

A Starting XI of Players Brazil Won’t Take to the World Cup Who Could Still Wallop England https://t.co/TlDy0KjFlG — Dispensable Soccer (@Dispenssoccer) April 3, 2018

It is unclear where Malcom will choose to play his football next season, but it is likely that he will move on from Bordeaux - who currently sit 12th in Ligue Un and are highly unlikely to qualify for next season's Europa League. Despite his side's lowly stature, the former Corinthians man has excelled during the current campaign, scoring nine goals and making six assists in 28 matches.

Arsenal are likely to strengthen their squad in the summer, as they desperately look to reestablish themselves as a force in the Premier League. Spurs will also be keen on signing Malcom, who would be a fine addition to their crop of burgeoning young talent.

The Premier League pair could face stiff competition from Bayern and PSG, who boast the allure of being giants in their respective leagues.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been handed a boost in the build up to their Europa League quarter final clash against CSKA Moscow on Thursday evening, after their first choice goalkeeper Petr Čech returned to training after recovering from a groin injury. The Gunners could be in for a tricky test against Viktor Goncharenko's plucky side.




