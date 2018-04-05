Report Claims Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Is in 'Secret' Talks Over New Deal

Reports from Italy have claimed that Jorgé Mendes - the agent of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - has opened secret talks with the club over a potential contract extension for the Portugal international.

As reported by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Manchester United man's current deal runs until 2021, but he could look to improve his current £325,000-a-week deal by agreeing to extend his stay at the Bernèbeu.

At the age of 33, Ronaldo is now in the twilight of his career but boasts such an impressive level of physical fitness that he could play until his late 30s.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The potential new deal is rumoured to involve a more clear outlining of the player's image rights - an issue which landed him in hot water with the Spanish courts last year.

While the deal is not likely to go through until the summer, quite possibly after the 2018 World Cup, talks do appear to have made early progress between Mendez and the club.

The new agreement between Ronaldo and Real Madrid, however, will change in terms of image rights that should be more in line with the Spanish law. Ronaldo’s contract extension, however, is not likely to occur before the summer.

It is still likely that the multiple Ballon d'Or winner will finish off his career where it all began - at Sporting CP - but for the time being it seems Ronaldo will stay where he is cherished. His stunning goal against Juventus in the Champions League quarter final first leg certainly proved his quality is still supreme.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are believed to be closely monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, as they continue to sweat over the future of midfielders Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey.





Both players could leave the club this summer, as their contracts move ever closer to expiration. Ceballos is believed to have been identified by Wenger as a worthy replacement, given his exceptional technical skills.