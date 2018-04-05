Salah & Mourinho Among Nominees for March Premier League Player & Manager of the Month Awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku are among the nominees for March's Premier League Player of the Month award, with the pair forming part of a six-man shortlist for the prestigious individual prize.

They are joined by Manchester City playmaker David Silva, Tottenham winger Son Heung-min, Everton front-man Cenk Tosun, and Burnley star Chris Wood.

6️⃣ of the best in March...



But who is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month?



VOTE here ▶️ https://t.co/IvpH2abF8c #PLawards pic.twitter.com/IgLqj9HFMv — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2018

Salah has already scooped the accolade on two occasions so far this season after being recognised for his performances in November and February.

Son won the award twice last season, while Lukaku previously won once during his Everton days. Silva is also a former winner, but that was all the way back in September 2011.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is part of a four-strong shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Month award, featuring alongside great rival Pep Guardiola.

The City boss won the award four months in a row earlier this season, taking his total number of wins to five after also winning last April. He already has more than Mourinho, who surprisingly hasn't added to his total of three since March 2007.

Leicester coach Claude Puel is also nominated, as is Burnley's Sean Dyche.

Winners of both prizes, as well as Goal of the Month, will be announced next week.