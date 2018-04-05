Thomas Tuchel Reportedly Set to Sign 2-Year Deal With PSG As Unai Emery Faces Sack

Ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel will be Paris Saint-Germain boss next season, according to ESPN sources, who report that the club's owner, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has chosen the German as Unai Emery's replacement.

PSG weren't happy about their early Champions League exit, given the squad they assembled in the summer. And while they are poised to reclaim the Ligue 1 title from Monaco, they are ready to cut their current manager loose.

Tuchel is expected to sign a two-year contract with PSG but the deal is yet to be made official, according to the source.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte and former Barcelona custodian Luis Enrique were thought to be among potential appointments, but the club is understood to have selected Tuchel, who won the DFB-Pokal with BVB last season.

Last week, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed that the 44-year-old had turned down an offer to replace the outgoing Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena as he had already signed for another club.

"Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has held talks with coaches and Tuchel was among them," he said.

"He informed us that he's signed for another club. But that isn't a problem for us, we are relaxed."

Tuchel was also reported to be under consideration by London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, with Conte extremely likely to walk away in the summer, while Arsene Wenger is looking as close to an exit as he ever has.

PSG, though, were swayed by the former Dortmund boss's status as a "rising star" in the managerial arena, according to the report, and they believe he can succeed where Emery has failed this season, especially given the likelihood of even more squad strengthening in the summer.