Tottenham Interested in Newcastle Star As Possible Replacement for Contract Rebel Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles and could make a move for the defender if Toby Alderweireld leaves, according to reports.

Lascelles has impressed in the centre of defence for Newcastle this season as the club close in on securing another season in the top flight, and has recently been linked with a possible £30m move to Chelsea in the summer.

3 points 🤗 clean sheet 🤗 A post shared by Jamaal Lascelles (@lascelles16) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:52am PDT

But now, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea could face competition from London rivals Tottenham for the defender's services next season.





With speculation over the future of Toby Alderweireld rife, Tottenham have identified targets to replace the Belgian should he leave in the summer, with Lascelles being one of the names included on the list.

Others mentioned include West Brom's Jonny Evans and Ajax's 18-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Lascelles signed for Newcastle in the summer of 2014 from Nottingham Forest but spent the first year of his contract back on loan at his former club. The 24-year-old made his league debut for Newcastle in a 6-1 defeat to Manchester City in October 2015.

The defender played 43 times in the Championship last season as Newcastle returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. He has been a stalwart in the Magpies' Premier League team this season, playing 26 league games.

😍⚫️⚪️ #NUFC A post shared by Newcastle United FC (@nufc) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

The centre back has flourished under the guidance of Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, with many fans surprised to see him left out of Gareth Southgate's most recent England squad.





Lascelles will have the chance to further impress his suitors when Newcastle travel to the King Power Stadium to take on eighth-placed Leicester City on Saturday.