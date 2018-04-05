Tottenham Rush to Offer Midfielder New Contract With Barcelona Still Interested in Possible Transfer

Tottenham face a rush to offer Christian Eriksen a new contract with La Liga giants Barcelona beginning to show a greater interest in signing the Denmark international, according to a Spanish report.

The former Ajax playmaker has had another impressive season with Spurs, managing eight goals and eight assists in 30 Premier League appearances, including a thunderbolt against Chelsea last weekend.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication Sport, Tottenham want Eriksen to sign a new deal quickly as they are wary of Barcelona's growing interest, despite the Catalan side signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in a deal worth around £142m in January.

Barcelona also purchased Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund last summer for around €105m but they are still eager to recruit a replacement for the ageing Andres Iniesta, whose future at the club is unclear.

Eriksen recently claimed many players would have difficulties rejecting Barcelona, stating: "I still have a contract with Tottenham for a few more seasons (until 2020), there are always rumours about players and I am one of them, Barca is a great club and I do not think there are many players who can say 'no' to Barca."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The report also claims Barcelona would have moved for Eriksen, who joined Spurs back in 2013, had they been unsuccessful in their winter pursuit of Brazil international Coutinho.

Eriksen is expected to start for Spurs when they take on Stoke on Saturday as Tottenham look to take advantage of Liverpool and Manchester United's derbies against Everton and Manchester City respectively.