West Ham Fans Eye Southampton Raid & Identify Main Target Should Saints Be Relegated

West Ham United fans are already looking forward to next season and seem to have identified who should be on the Hammers' list of summer transfer targets.

Victory against Southampton in their last league game has taken West Ham five points clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile the Saints, who were resoundingly beaten 3-0, remain in the relegation zone.

A number of West Ham fans took to Twitter to say that their club should raid Southampton for some of their stars, should the Saints be relegated to the Championship. Top of many of their lists was midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

After our victory over Southampton pushed them closer to relegation, who from their squad would you gladly pick up in the summer, and why??



Tadic?

Bertrand?

Ward Prowse?

Redmond??

Other......? pic.twitter.com/UpD72lvXmY — iRONS UNITED (@irons_united) April 2, 2018

Bertrand is clearly their best player but the fact that we have more than enough left back already makes me chose Ward-Prowse — Mc (@MC19023) April 2, 2018

they needed him he has been their best midfielder he can create defend get fwd. Set piece taker. We need a CM — Joshua (@SchroerJr) April 2, 2018

Ward-Prowse was surprisingly left on the bench for Mark Hughes' first game against Southampton boss. Still only 23, the midfielder has captained England at Under-21 level and is considered to still have bags of potential.

Known for his ability at set pieces and crosses, Ward-Prowse could be a strong edition to West Ham's midfield. With three goals and two assists in the league this term, Ward-Prowse's best years are still ahead of him.

Ward Prowse has unreal potential, we'd triple our money on him easily. Plus we need backup for CAM when Lanz gets injured, so I'd go for Boufal. — Arthur (@Nxblesque) April 3, 2018

Ward prowse — Mark (@stickers2110) April 3, 2018

Redmond and ward prowse — ⚒ E20 HAMMER ⚒ (@Under5ives) April 4, 2018

Southampton could be in danger of losing a number of players if they are unable to avoid the drop. Leicester City and Bournemouth a reportedly interested in signing Charlie Austin should the Saints be relegated.

Southampton face a difficult run in and have to play Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in their final seven games. With just two points to make up on 17th-placed Crystal Palace, the Saints have it all to do in the final stage of the season.