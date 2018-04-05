West Ham Loanee Confident That the Hammers Will Be Playing Premier League Football Again Next Season

West Ham's on loan midfielder Joao Mario is confident that the club will stave off relegation and stay in the Premier League next season.

The Hammers took a big step towards survival with a crucial 3-0 home victory over Southampton last Saturday, a game in which Mario scored his first goal for the club.

Their next game is against Chelsea on Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and while the Portuguese playmaker acknowledges that it will be a hard game, he insists that his team is ready to fight for survival.

"Chelsea are a big team and they have amazing players and it's never a good time to play them," he told Sky Sports.





"We will try our best and we know we'll play against a strong team. We need to be ready."

"We need to fight until the end though. Everyone knows this is the whole point of our club. We need to be calm and play and for sure we're going to stay in the Premier League."

Mario signed for the Hammers on loan from Inter during the January transfer window, and has revealed his desire to stay at the London Stadium past this season; should the club survive relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham currently sit in 14th place, five points clear of third from bottom Southampton. They do, however, have a daunting set of fixtures in front of them, with fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United still to come.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The biggest of the remaining games is likely to be when they face 19th placed Stoke City at the London Stadium on Monday 16th April.

Depending on results at the weekend, there could be just three points separating the two teams when they meet in a couple of weeks.