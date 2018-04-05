West Ham Striker Reveals He 'Wanted to Leave' the Hammers During the January Transfer Window

West Ham striker, Javier Hernandez, has revealed he that he wanted to leave the Hammers in the January transfer window, after only spending half a season at the London Stadium after joining the club in a £16m move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, but has struggled to make a big impact.

According to reports from The Mirror, the former Manchester United striker had a transfer request blocked in January in search for more first team football ahead of this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Hernandez is frustrated with the lack of game time he is getting at West Ham, and hinted that he may make another attempt to leave the Hammers in the summer. The 29-year-old Mexican international striker is one of the highest paid players at the club, and he is set to be on wages totalling £140,000 per-week.

Hernandez, who signed a three year deal at the club in the summer, could still play a big part in the Hammers' fight for survival in the Premier League this season - despite not necessarily being in David Moyes immediate plans.

“There has always been speculation as to whether I will stay or leave and I cannot guarantee anything. I have two more years of contract with West Ham, and everything will come up. You never know, because in the winter period I wanted to find my way out to have more minutes and could not,” Hernandez said.

Hammers boss David Moyes isn't a big fan of the player, despite Hernandez scoring seven goals from 16 starts this season, therefore his long term future at the club remains in doubt with Moyes set to stay on at the end of the season.

The Hammers, who sit 14th in the Premier League table and five points from the relegation zone, face Chelsea in their next game.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

West Ham head into the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge having won only two of their last eight Premier League matches, and West Ham's second highest goalscorer - Hernandez -could play a crucial part in the result on Sunday.





The Hammers' race for survival face a rather difficult spell given the fact that they face four of the top seven in their final seven matches in the Premier League - with Stoke City, Leicester City and Everton being the other three clashes.