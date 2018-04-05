Zero Chill: PSG Playmaker Forced to Delete Liverpool Post After Fan Backlash

Well, there's just no way Paris Saint-Germain fans would be happy after seeing one of their own players openly flirt with another club - although it should probably be understandable when that club has played some of the sexiest football this week.

Social media platforms have provided an avenue for sports figures to express themselves away from the pitch, but in no way should it be acceptable - socially at least - for them to proverbially kiss butt no matter how good another team plays.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Adrien Rabiot, however, didn't seem to care after watching Liverpool trounce Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The atmosphere at Anfield was said to be quite unreal, with Reds fans getting behind their team in the most effusive of fashions, and it seems to have found its way to France as the 22-year-old midfielder took to Instagram to show his involvement - even before things kicked off.

The post did not go down with PSG fans, rather understandably, prompting the Frenchman to take it down.

Meanwhile, Rabiot's future has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks. The player has been linked with Barcelona, who are said to have a keen interest in signing him, but he has admitted that the Reds appeal to him more.

welcome to lfc @Adriien_Rabiot 😁🤔 pic.twitter.com/cG5Wq3Dxs4 — Declan Corcoran (@declan_corcoran) April 5, 2018

"I would love to play in the Premier League," he told French media. "I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

Jurgen Klopp could possibly look into ironing out a deal for the player now that he's professed his admiration, but he definitely won't come cheap.