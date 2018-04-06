Antonio Conte Reiterates Commitment to Chelsea Amid Claims He Can't Wait to Leave

By 90Min
April 06, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has denied claims of him wanting to leave the London club, reiterating his commitment and desire to seeing out his contract.

The Italian has been at odds with the club's board over their transfer policy this season after being refused several targets, but he insists he wants to continue his work at Chelsea.

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Gianluca Vialli, Conte's compatriot and also a former Chelsea boss, recently told Sky Sports that the current Blues coach couldn't wait to leave.

"Conte can't wait to leave Chelsea," he said. "He can't stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him."

But speaking in his press conference ahead of his side's match against West Ham, Conte dismissed Vialli's claim and revealed that although he's a friend, they haven't spoken for a year.

"It's not true. Gianluca is a friend but I haven't talked with him for one year. It is not true," he explained via the Mail.

"It's very difficult for me because since the start of the season I am listening to a lot of speculation about my future. I listen to a lot of people talking about my future. I have read a lot of speculation about my future since the start of the season, not just now.

"The only truth is that I am committed to this club. I have a contract for this club. I am working very hard for this club. This is the only truth. The other situations are not true."

Chelsea have little hope of finishing in the top four following last weekend's crushing loss versus Tottenham, but the Blues boss says he isn't all that troubled as he saw it coming.

"I don't think it's a difficult period for me," he declared. "I predicted this season would be very difficult. I predicted this."

More Soccer

