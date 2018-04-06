Barcelona Tipped to Make Loan Offer For Man Utd Outcast to Save Money for Griezmann Deal

Barcelona have been tipped to make a loan offer for unsettled Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw this summer so as to keep funds available for the bigger goal of sealing the €100m capture of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Despite praise from Mourinho earlier this season, Shaw's United career has been thrown into uncertainty once again in recent weeks after another reported run-in with the boss yielded unsavoury rumours of bullying.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There was hope that Mourinho would reconcile with the 22-year-old after hinting he could be involved in last weekend's game against Swansea, but Shaw remained an unused substitute.

There have been links with potential moves to Tottenham, where he would reunite with ex-Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino, and even Barcelona.

According to The Sun, Barça are keen on Shaw and want to bring him to Camp Nou. But with money tied up in paying Liverpool instalments for the January purchase of Philippe Coutinho and another €100m earmarked to trigger Griezmann's Atletico buyout clause, finances are tight.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

That would mean La Liga's leaders could offer United a season-long loan deal to initially take Shaw to Spain for the duration of the 2018/19 campaign.

At Camp Nou, he would be faced with challenging Jordi Alba for a place in the team, while it would have the potential to force understudy Lucas Digne out of the club after playing only a bit-part role since his 2016 arrival from Roma.

United fans would be disappointed to see Shaw leave after the excitement that surrounded his 2014 arrival, but a fresh start may be the only way for him to resurrect his career.