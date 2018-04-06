BBC Pundit Has His Say on Key Liverpool Man's Fitness Ahead of Merseyside Derby

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has admitted that he can't see Jurgen Klopp playing Mohamed Salah against Everton this weekend after the Egyptian limped off with a groin injury during the Reds' 3-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Salah was subbed off in the second half of the match, having scored the opening goal, but told the manager he was fine after the game.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

While the forward could indeed be fit enough to return on the weekend, Lawrenson predicted that Klopp will avoid risking him.

"I think this game will tell Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp a lot about his players - for starters in terms of how they react to such a quick turnaround after playing on Wednesday night," he told BBC Sport.

"It is a big ask and it will stretch the squad, but I can't see Klopp taking any risks with Mohamed Salah, no matter how he says he is feeling after coming off with an injury against City.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Jordan Henderson will play because he is suspended for Wednesday's return leg at Etihad Stadium but elsewhere in midfield Klopp might think he has to save the legs of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Georginio Wijnaldum and, if he is fit, Emre Can will probably start."

The Reds look to be in a very comfortable position in the top four at the moment. But Lawrenson, who made well over 200 appearances for Anfield side during his playing days, says Klopp can't rotate too much.

"Klopp can't make too many changes," he added. "Although their top-four place looks a lot more secure after Chelsea lost to Spurs last weekend, they have to keep pushing on.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"For Everton, it is probably the perfect game to respond after being taken apart by City."Some of the City players found Anfield hostile on Wednesday, but the atmosphere will be the same for Liverpool players at Goodison Park.

"Probably one of the most important people in deciding the outcome will be the referee, because I think tackles will be flying in."