Belgian Star's Future in Doubt As Tottenham Baulk at Financial Demands & Proposed Contract Length

Mousa Dembele's demands for a three-year extension to his contract has added to Tottenham Hotspur's already tricky upcoming summer, according to reports.





The Belgium international recently stated he would not discuss a new deal with Spurs until after the World Cup; adding fuel to the speculation fire that he could be set to leave north London during the next transfer window with only 12 months remaining on his current agreement.





However, according to The Telegraph, the 30-year-old is willing to commit his future to the Lilywhites, but only alongside a 20 per cent wage increase as well as an additional 36 months.

After next season you can’t see us getting 2 more out of him? Even if he fades and plays a cameo role eventually, the guy is a top talent to have around. He is 30 ffs — Jabba Bhoy (@JabbaBhoy) April 5, 2018

If Tottenham were to succumb to Dembele's wishes, it would see the midfielder put pen to paper on an agreement which would last until 2022 - where he will turn 35 in July. Also, it will take the ball-winner over the £100,000-a-week threshold; something, considering the player's fitness issues, which could be seen as too risky for Daniel Levy and co.





However, the Spurs hierarchy know that if no new deal is reached, the crucial middle of the park destroyer and distributor has suitors elsewhere; notably Italy, following the Belgian's impressive display against Juventus in the Champions League earlier this year.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

But the north Londoners, unlike some other Premier League outfits, have no issue in handing contract extensions to players over the age of 30, mainly due to Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente all also falling into that bracket.





While the latter will be permitted to leave Tottenham this summer for the right price, both Lloris and Vertonghen are expected to sign new deals with the club at the end of this season, alongside Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son.





Toby Alderweireld, on the other hand, is expected to leave during the upcoming transfer window as negotiations continue to hit roadblocks.