'Big Fraud': Arsenal Fans Less Than Happy With Midfielder's Performance Against CSKA Moscow

By 90Min
April 06, 2018

Several Arsenal players impressed as the Gunners ran to a 4-1 victory against CSKA Moscow on Thursday evening, giving them one foot in the semi finals of the competition.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette were the standout performers, scoring two goals each to ensure the win for their side.

Image by Jude Summerfield

Mesut Ozil also stood out with his creative play in attacking areas, and received praise from Arsenal fans for his performance after the game.

However, one player who was far from impressive was midfielder Jack Wilshere. The 26-year-old put in a poor performance and was substituted by manager Arsène Wenger late on as a result.


Here's a look at what some Arsenal fans think of the Englishman's performance:

It will be interesting to see whether Wilshere is dropped for the visit of Southampton on Sunday, and whether his poor form could damage his hopes of a place on the plane to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

One player who will definitely miss the Southampton clash is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who limped off with a knee injury in the 61st minute of the Europa League tie.

