'Big Fraud': Arsenal Fans Less Than Happy With Midfielder's Performance Against CSKA Moscow

Several Arsenal players impressed as the Gunners ran to a 4-1 victory against CSKA Moscow on Thursday evening, giving them one foot in the semi finals of the competition.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette were the standout performers, scoring two goals each to ensure the win for their side.

Image by Jude Summerfield

Mesut Ozil also stood out with his creative play in attacking areas, and received praise from Arsenal fans for his performance after the game.

However, one player who was far from impressive was midfielder Jack Wilshere. The 26-year-old put in a poor performance and was substituted by manager Arsène Wenger late on as a result.





Here's a look at what some Arsenal fans think of the Englishman's performance:

Wilshere big fraud. Send him to West Ham. — Arome (@ulokoemmanuel70) April 5, 2018

Pay @aaronramsey whatever he wants. Wilshere isn’t half the player he is. Get rid of him. Gives the ball away more per game than any player in the top ten of England — Big Body Bugatti (@djmaarz) April 5, 2018

Should really be 6:1, but I’ll take this.



Meanwhile WTF did Wilshere do on the pitch today??? — Dr Alexander Ajagbe (@DrBdon) April 5, 2018

Ozil and Ramsey were incredible. Wilshere was... not — Gooner Zone (@thegoonerzone) April 5, 2018

It was all mesut Ozil*s show!

Wilshere lost his form after that int break , very poor indeed unlike him!#AFCvCSKA #COYG — GunnerBirat (@Gunnerbirat1) April 5, 2018

Wilshere was terrible today - again. Ramsey showing in every single game that him - and not Jack - deserves a new contract. #Arsenal — There's my Özil! (@ArsenalANewDawn) April 5, 2018

It will be interesting to see whether Wilshere is dropped for the visit of Southampton on Sunday, and whether his poor form could damage his hopes of a place on the plane to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

One player who will definitely miss the Southampton clash is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who limped off with a knee injury in the 61st minute of the Europa League tie.