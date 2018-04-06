Bournemouth Manager Eddie Howe Confirms Key Winger Will Miss Rest of the Season With Knee Injury

Bournemouth have confirmed that key winger Junior Stanislas will miss the rest of the 2017/18 season, after undergoing knee surgery on a problem suffered during the 2-2 Premier League draw against Watford last weekend.

Manager Eddie Howe has described Stanislas, who has scored four goals in his last eight Premier League appearances, as a 'big miss'.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Cherries boss also remains unsure when the 28-year-old will be available to return, suggesting he could yet be forced to miss all of pre-season.

"Junior Stanislas is out for the season. He picked up a serious knee injury against Watford, so we're looking at pre-season or the start of the season to get him back, we're not sure yet," Howe explained.

"He's a big miss for us. The medical team worried about his cruciate but it's an anterior injury - the better of the two evils. He's had an operation and we're happy at how that has gone."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Stanislas will not be the only Bournemouth player missing from Saturday's game against Crystal Palace, with Adam Smith still not ready to return after being sidelined against Watford. Simon Francis has trained this week, but remains a doubt.

Tyrone Mings is still a long-term absentee in another injury plagued season. The former club record buy hasn't been seen in action since September, and has managed only 10 Premier League appearances in almost three seasons. He remains under contract until 2022.