FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich will travel to Bavarian rivals FC Augsburg this Saturday, knowing that a win will guarantee Die Roten their sixth straight Bundesliga title.

Jupp Heynckes' side enter the game at the weekend off the back of a 2-1 win away to Sevilla in their Champions League quarter final first leg on Tuesday, and have a chance of entering the second leg this coming Wednesday as Bundesliga champions.

Augsburg, however, will want to end a recent run of one win in their last seven games, although it will be a tall order to try and beat a side they haven't beaten since 2014.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Classic Encounter

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Augsburg have a wretched record against Bayern, having only won two of the last nine meetings between the two sides. In that time, the reigning Bundesliga champions have recorded some emphatic wins against Saturday's opponents; one of the biggest being a 6-0 win towards the end of the 2016/17 season.

Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern stretched their lead to 13 points ahead of last season's surprise package RB Leipzig with eight games of the season left. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller strikes gave Bayern a 2-0 lead heading into half time.

The second half proved to be more of the same, as further goals from Thiago, Muller and two more for Lewandowski completed his hat-trick, and rounded off a ruthless afternoon's work at the Allianz Arena at the beginning of April.

Key Battle





Philipp Max vs Joshua Kimmich

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

If Augsburg are to get anything from their game on Saturday, then a key player for them will be left back Phillip Max. The 24-year-old is a main creative influence for Manuel Baum's side, registering 12 assists in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other player in the competition.

Should Baum continue to use Max as a wing back, then the job of trying to nullify the German could be with Bayern's young starlet Joshua Kimmich. Despite Bayern still having a crucial Champions League quarter final second leg against Sevilla to play days later, injuries means Kimmich will continue at right back on Saturday.

Kimmich will be kept on his toes throughout the 90 minutes and may need help from the right winger in the opening exchanges of the game, although dampening the performance of Max could go along way confirming not only the win for Bayern, but also the title.

Team News

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Augsburg and Baum will have to contend without a number of players ahead of the game this weekend. Raphael Framberger (ligament), Alfred Finnbogason (calf), Kevin Danso (ligament) and Kilian Jakob (kneecap) are all out of the game this Saturday.

For Bayern, Heynckes will be without Manuel Neuer (metatarsal), Kingsley Coman (ligament) and David Alaba (back), while Arturo Vidal (knee) and Bernat (cut) are doubts for the game after picking up their injuries against Sevilla on Tuesday.

Potential FC Augsburg Lineup: Hitz; Gouweleeuw, Khedira, Hinteregger; Schmid, Moravek, Baier, Max; Koo; Gregoritsch, Caiuby





Potential Bayern Munich Lineup: Ulreich; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Rafinha; Tolisso, Rudy, Rodriguez; Robben, Wagner, Muller

Prediction

Martin Rose/GettyImages

It looks all but certain that Bayern will win their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend, especially considering the form of the two sides heading into the game.

Augsburg have one win from their last seven games, while Bayern enter the game winning five or their previous six games in all competitions, and will be desperate to wrap up the title as early as possible.

The one thing that could help Augsburg is that Bayern will field a weaker team as they have one eye on their Champions League quarter final second leg, although Bayern's strength in depth should see them through this game, and subsequently crown them champions.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 0-3 Bayern Munich