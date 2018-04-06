Since breaking onto the scene with Lyon, Hatem Ben Arfa has endured one of the more perplexing careers of recent times. From experiencing the successes of Lyon and Marseille to the struggles of Newcastle United and Hull City, the Frenchman has earned a reputation as one of the more divisive players in football.

After an unsuccessful four and a half years in the Premier League, Ben Arfa plied his mercurial talent with OGC Nice, showing his qualities as a top class player, he earned a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, whereby he has since stagnated, going over a year since he last played a game.

Having scored 17 goals in 34 games for Nice, many expected Ben Arfa to go on to fulfill his potential for the Parisians and become one of Europe's finest players. Instead, he has stagnated and his career has once again come to a standstill.

His last appearance for PSG came in a 4-0 victory over French third tier side US Avranches on 5th April 2017, whereby the now 31-year-old scored twice and made an assist.

To have gone over one year without seeing so much as a minute of game time is a disappointment for any professional, although Ben Arfa isn't letting his lack of playing time get him down, with the Frenchman taking to Instagram to jokingly celebrate the passing of one year since his last game

Speaking on the disheartening milestone, Ben Arfa wrote: "Happy Anniversary to me. One year in the closet is worth celebrating."

Despite enduring a disappointing spell with PSG, the former Lyon man has an unprecedented knack of making a comeback when he looks to be at his lowest point. He did it as recently as the 2015/16 season with Nice, and judging by his positive attitude, he is capable of enjoying yet another upturn in form when he once again finds himself on the pitch.