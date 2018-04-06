Javi Gracia Insists Brazilian Star Is Still Key to Watford Plans Despite Recent Omission

He appeared one of the bargains of the summer after dazzling the Premier League in the first few months of this season, but Watford's Brazilian attacking midfielder Richarlison has struggled for form since Christmas.

He was dropped to the bench for the first time since the first game of the season by manager Javi Gracia in the Hornets' 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last weekend.

Regarding his future, Richarlison claims he wants to stay in the Premier League:



“I’ve already talked to my family, my agent, that I want to stay here in England for many years. Here is the football that everyone sees. I intend to stay here.”#watfordfc pic.twitter.com/RUwtsf3PNA — WD18 (@WD18fans) April 3, 2018

Nevertheless, speaking to the Mirror, Gracia said that he still has every faith that the 20-year-old has a big part to play for the rest of the season.

Speaking about his decision to drop the player from the starting line-up, Gracia said: “There was no special meaning behind my decision. We also have Roberto Pereyra and Kiko (Femenia) who can give us width, and they both scored in our last match, but I'm sure Richarlison will have an important part to play for the team in our next games.”

Richarlison started the season in blistering form, scoring five goals in his first 11 games, but has now gone 21 games without finding the back of the net, and has looked ineffective on the pitch recently.

The player has recently expressed his desire to stay in England, but it remains to be seen if that is with Watford or another club. Both he and team-mate Abdoulaye Doucoure have been linked with big money moves, with Doucoure said to be interesting the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, and it is likely that Watford will let at least one of them go in order to generate funds.