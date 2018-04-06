Juventus Reportedly Make Contingency Plans as Rumours Over Chelsea Move for Max Allegri Persist

By 90Min
April 06, 2018

Juventus have reportedly drawn up a managerial shortlist of replacements for Massimiliano Allegri as Chelsea step up their interest in the Italian boss.

I Bianconeri are believed to be growing increasingly concerned about losing their talented manager at the end of this season, reports the London Evening Standard, are have put contingency plans in place for that possible eventuality.

Allegri would replace compatriot Antonio Conte in the Stamford Bridge dugout if he decided to depart Turin for the Premier League and - with rumours swirling around Conte's future for many months - it's a move he could end up making.

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane and France head coach Didier Deschamps are thought to be front and centre on Juve's list of managerial candidates if Allegri opts to leave, while Lazio gaffer Simone Inzaghi is another name in the frame.

Allegri is contracted to Juventus for another two seasons so he wouldn't come cheap to Chelsea if they wished to buy out his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The opportunity to manage in England's capital and England's top flight, though, could appeal to the 50-year-old, who is on course to lead Juventus to their sixth successive Serie A title this term.

Chelsea have run the rule over potential candidates to replace Conte despite owner Roman Abramovich's reluctance to part with the ex-Italian national team head coach.

Ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique have also been touted as future Blues managers, but Chelsea have turned their attention elsewhere for various reasons.

Tuchel is expected to replace Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain in the close season, while Enrique has dragged his heels over moving to London - a factor which has seen Chelsea cool their interest in the Spaniard.

Allegri himself admitted that he would eye a job in a different European league if he left Juventus, and sources in his homeland have alleged that he could do so at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

