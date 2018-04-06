Keen Arsenal Fans Spot Advertisement Board Predicting Mesut Ozil's Assist to Aaron Ramsey

By 90Min
April 06, 2018

Arsenal fans noticed an amusing coincidence as an electronic advertisement board at the Emirates seemed to predict Mesut Ozil's assist for Aaron Ramsey's second goal in the Gunners' 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in the first leg of the Europa League quarter final tie on Thursday.

The Germany international chipped an emphatic ball through to the 27-year-old midfielder who instinctively pulled off a lobbed backheel finish to beat Igor Akinfeev and make it 3-1 to the hosts in spectacular fashion.

Amusingly, as fans enjoyed the replay of Ramsey's sublime effort, a few keen eyed fans noticed the advertisement board behind Ozil, as he was about to make the pass that would assist Ramsey, via the Mirror.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The advertisement for courier service FedEx read 'Game changing delivery', with Gunners supporters drawing an amusing parallel between the timing of the advert and Ozil's pass.

The first leg of the quarter-final ended 4-1 to Arsenal, who will travel to the Russian capital with a commanding lead for the return fixture next Thursday.

