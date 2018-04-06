Leicester City, Crystal Palace & Swansea City Face Three-Way Summer Battle for £4m-Rated Danish Star

Leicester City will battle it out with Crystal Palace and Swansea City for £4m-rated Celta Vigo ace Daniel Wass this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has attracted attention from a number of sides this term due to his stand out performances, with his stunning goal against Real Madrid earlier this year a showcase of his abilities.

What a game from Daniel Wass. Goal & assist for Celta against Real Madrid. However, Denmark coach Hareide still won't call him up for World Cup. Such an underappreciated player. pic.twitter.com/uDKh2lPwlo — Michael [VALENCIA] (@VCF__Nordic) January 8, 2018

And, according to The Sun, the Premier League trio will fight one another during the upcoming transfer window to land the Denmark international on a cut-price deal.

Due to Wass closing in on the final year of his deal in Spain, the report suggests that a fee in the region of £4m could be enough to prise the winger away from the Balaidos; an amount much smaller than that of his true market value.

Leicester boss Claude Puel is keen to strengthen his side ahead of next season with European qualification in mind, as they are expected to fall short this year.

Meanwhile, both Swansea and Crystal Palace see the Dane as a player who could fire them away from relegation danger, as the pairing look to avoid a repetition of this term next time around.

The Swans could also face the challenge of survival once again, if they avoid the drop this year, without playmaker Ki Sung-yueng, who is yet to tie down his future at the Liberty Stadium.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

However, it is not just England's top-flight that Wass has drawn attention from, with several LaLiga outfits, including high-flyers Valencia, also said to be keen on landing the talent.





But a move to the Premier League, after spending three years in Spain as well as time in Portugal before that, is thought to be the player's preferred option.