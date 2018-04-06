Leicester Vice-Chairman Announces Early Plans for King Power Stadium Expansion

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has announced that the club are planning to expand King Power Stadium.

The Thai businessman told CITY Matchday Magazine (via lcfc.com) that the club intend to increase the capacity of the stadium, as well as upgrade the facilities and invest in areas surrounding the stadium.

#lcfc Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has announced that initial planning for the expansion and development of King Power Stadium is underway 🏟👉 https://t.co/71QWlAyKGm pic.twitter.com/k0GU6HnNVo — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 6, 2018

King Power Stadium currently holds 32,262 supporters and has seen games selling out on a regular basis since the club's return to the Premier League in 2014.

“We are now in a position to begin a more thorough consultation on the development of King Power Stadium,” Srivaddhanaprabha wrote in his regular programme column.

“The plan is to increase capacity and upgrade facilities for the stadium itself, and invest in the surrounding site to create an exciting events destination for the city of Leicester.

“We are only in the very early stages, but it’s exciting news I wanted to share with our supporters, in honour of my father’s birthday."

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

The club's vice-chairman also praised the fans for the atmosphere they create within the stadium, and reassured them that any plans the club draws up will only help to improve the atmosphere within the ground.

“The magical, formidable King Power Stadium atmosphere has been a powerful feature of the Club’s success in recent times,” he continues. “We must ensure that any future proposals serve to enhance that experience, not dilute it. It will be a major priority in our planning.”

The news follows on from the club's recent announcement that they have purchased land for a new state-of-the-art training facility, which the Leicester Mercury say is set to cost the club £80m.