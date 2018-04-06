Liverpool Star 'Has No Intention' of Coming Out of International Retirement Ahead of World Cup

Liverpool midfielder James Milner reportedly has no intention of reversing his decision to retire from international football in 2016, despite suggestions that he would add much needed experience to England's squad at the World Cup this summer.

Capped 61 times at the senior level since his debut in 2009, Milner called time on his England career after Euro 2016, his fourth major tournament with the Three Lions.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

There have been calls for the player to be selected since his retirement, but Milner hasn't budged on his decision. And, in a week that he equalled the Champions League record for assists in a single season jointly held by Wayne Rooney and Neymar, that hasn't changed.

According to a report from The Times, 32-year-old Milner feels that international retirement has benefitted his club career for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp affording the player time off when the rest of the Reds squad report for duty around the world.

It is also said that Milner believes England boss Gareth Southgate will prioritise younger players, with the likes of Eric Dier, Jesse Lingard, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dele Alli all 25 or under.

He therefore won't 'put himself forward' for selection.

After spending most of last season filling in as a makeshift left-back, Milner has largely been back in his preferred central midfield role for Liverpool this season. He has only started 13 times in the Premier League, but is highly valued by Klopp and has rarely been left out of big games.

The Reds travel to Goodison Park on Saturday for the Merseyside derby against Everton, before facing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League a few days later.