Luis Enrique Reveals What Chelsea & Other Suitors Must Do if They Want to Hire Him

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has revealed that Chelsea or any other club looking to tempt him back into management next season has to "really excite" him, because he knows no other club can him the same quality of players he worked with at Camp Nou.

Antonio Conte looks set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of a disappointing second season, but the subject of who will take over has brought much speculation in recent weeks.

This week alone, one newspaper claimed Massimiliano Allegri was "nailed on" to succeed Conte, while another rumour has linked Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim with the job.

Enrique, who hasn't worked since stepping down as Barça boss at the end of last season after three years in the Camp Nou pressure cooker, has been a reported target for months.

Speaking to Ibon Zugasti this week, the 47-year-old said: "There has been interest from clubs, but it has to be something that really excites me. There's no other club where I'll be able to work with better players than at Barça."

The same report that claimed this week Allegri was 'nailed on' also claimed that Chelsea had been forced to give up on plans of pairing Enrique with ex-Chelsea and Barça defender Juliano Belletti as sporting director because the coach refused to give enough of a commitment.

Whether that is true or not remains to be seen. What also remains to be seen is whether Enrique deems Chelsea, a squad very much in transition and in need of major rebuilding, to be 'exciting' or too much of the wrong kind of challenge for someone used to working with the very best.