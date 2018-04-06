Man City Captain Prepared to Postpone League Title Win in Favour of 'Unfinished Business' in UCL

Vincent Kompany has claimed that Manchester City are willing to postpone their Premier League title triumph in order to remain in the Champions League.



The centre back spoke to Sky Sports ahead of his side's massive derby showdown against bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday, with City just one win away from securing the Premier League.



Pep Guardiola's men face an uphill task to overturn the 3-0 first leg deficit in their quarter final tie with the Reds after they were thumped at Anfield on Wednesday, and Kompany explained why he was prepared to wait another week to secure the league trophy against United if it meant his team progress to the semi finals.

He said: "We've got one chance to do it in the Champions League. In the Premier League we've got plenty of opportunities to do the job.

"We'll make it [the Premier League] a priority now for the next three days. It's never been like this. You play the league and usually go on holiday but this one feels completely different.

"Whatever happens on Saturday we will take the game extremely seriously, we know how important it [the Premier League] is for our fans but after that we will go back to this unfinished business we have got here.

"There's not one single person at Manchester City who believes this game is over. Not one person. We have to live with the consequences of this result but that's what makes football special.

"We had a very short period of time in this game where everything went wrong but the same can happen in the next game for the opposition. That's what keeps us believing we can create chances."

City will know that an away goal for Liverpool next week will mean they'll need to notch five goals - like they did against the Reds back in September - to qualify for the last four. Kompany, however, has backed his fellow stars to come up with the goods and add to the 124 goals they've plundered in all competitions so far this term.

He added: "We can dominate like we dominated the second half. We didn't concede anything in the second half but the game plan didn't change for them.

"They still tried to catch us out on counter-attacks and we just dealt with it. If 90 minutes of this can happen we will create chances and anything is possible.

"If we need to score five, so be it. We've prided ourselves all season on being the team that we are. The second half we certainly went back to being the team that we are. It was just for a very short period of time we threw a lot away."