Man Utd Set for Summer Spending Spree With Monaco's Djibril Sidibe a Priority Target

Manchester United are eyeing a summer swoop for Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho is preparing for a serious shakeup following the conclusion of this campaign, with defender high on the Portuguese manager's priority list.

And, according to French news outlet Le10Sport, the Old Trafford boss sees the 25-year-old full back as a primary target, with the report suggesting the 55-year-old has already made contact with the France international ahead of the proposed move.

Falcao returned & two young FB’s were signed, Mendy & Sidibe. The players who Jardim developed in the previous season were also ready to step up, players such as Bernardo Silva, Mbappe, Jemerson, Lemar & Bakayoko, he also moved Fabinho from RB & used him as a box to box CM. — MorataSZN🇸🇽🇪🇸 (@MagnificoMorata) April 3, 2018

It is thought that Sidibe is keen on a move to Manchester United this summer, with midfielder team-mate Fabinho also said to be trying to force through a move to the Premier League giants.

Question marks remain over Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian ahead of the upcoming transfer window, as despite Mourinho claiming he sees the Englishman at the Red Devils next season, it is expected that neither will be under the stewardship of the the self-proclaimed 'Special One' at the beginning of next term.

Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia, meanwhile; the regulars down either flank for United this year, are both closing in on turning 33, and the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is keen to inject some youth into his ageing squad.

Ashley Young has turned into a proper D/M/F RLC of a player. A modern day Niclas Alexandersson. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 27, 2018

Sidibe has impressed for the former Ligue 1 champions so far this season, netting three times and chalking up eight assists for the second-placed side.

However, the Frenchman is not the only player the Old Trafford talent spotters are keeping tabs on, with Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri and Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also both being monitored.