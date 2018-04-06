Mark Hughes Warns Arsenal to Expect Southampton Backlash This Weekend After West Ham Humiliation

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has warned Arsenal to 'expect a reaction from his team' when the sides meet at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.

Hughes was speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of the clash and, after seeing his side fall to a heavy 3-0 defeat last time out at the hands of West Ham, saying: "We've got to go there and get a positive result. The bare minimum is a good performance for the travelling fans and to be positive in our outlook."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

He said: "I expect a reaction from the team. We need to be more resilient when momentum goes against us. I've told them this week what is acceptable in games and what isn't."





Hughes also admitted hoping that his side will learn from the mistakes made against the Hammers, saying: "West Ham was something that we can learn from, now we know what is ahead of us in terms of Arsenal, and clearly we can't dwell on performances like West Ham. You have got to draw a line under it and take the lessons learnt from it and move on to the next one."

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 22 home league games against the Saints and will be buoyed by an impressive mid-week showing against CSKA Moscow in their 4-1 Europa League victory.

Southampton, meanwhile, are without a win in their last five league games and currently sit 18th in the Premier League with just 28 points from their 31 games. Arsenal will hope they can continue their unlikely, albeit mathematically possible, push for the Champions League places.







