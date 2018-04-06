Newcastle Outcast Able to 'Really Enjoy' Football Again Since Leaving for Loan Switch

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović has revealed that he has no regrets after leaving Newcastle United to join the Championship club.

The 29-year-old is on loan at Craven Cottage from Newcastle and has scored eight goals in 11 games since his temporary switch to the capital in January.

5️⃣ games

5️⃣ goals@FulhamFC forward Aleksander Mitrovic is Player of the Month for March 🔥 >> https://t.co/VWb7TY0AAq pic.twitter.com/2Om9JrQWNU — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) April 6, 2018

His recent form has earned him the Championship Player of the Month award for March, and he said he is now able to 'really enjoy' his football.

“I’m happy and proud, I’d like to thank my team-mates for helping me to achieve this and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season," Mitrović said upon receiving the award, per Chronicle Live.





“From the first minute here, I adapted really fast and my team-mates have helped me a lot. I feel good to play every game on the pitch so I hope that we’ll be able to fight for automatic promotion for the rest of the season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“I needed to leave Newcastle because I needed game time and needed games in my legs and I was desperate to play football, to be on the pitch, to score goals.

“It works perfectly for me, I really enjoy it here, my family enjoy it and I hope it continues. The manager, obviously being Serbian too, helped me a lot and the style they play, the players they have, I like a lot.”

During his season in the Chmapionship with Newcastle, the Serbian international scored two less goals (across 29 games) than he has for Fulham since January. Being in the right environment is key to a footballer's form.