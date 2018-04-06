Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 33

The final fixtures in the Premier League are quickly approaching, with most teams having just seven matches left.

Two massive derbies in Liverpool and Manchester take centre stage on Saturday, while the scrap at the bottom of the table continues to heat up with a few crucial clashes.

With all that in mind, here are our latest fantasy picks for this week to ensure you have a brilliant weekend.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Kasper Schmeichel - The Leicester goalie saved Glenn Murray's penalty in the 2-0 win at Brighton and has a favourable home tie against Newcastle on Saturday.





Hugo Lloris - Tottenham travel to Stoke, who have managed just one goal in their last four games, and Spurs stopper Lloris has three clean sheets in his previous five league matches.

Who's Not





Jonas Lossl - After an impressive start to the season, the Dane has just one clean sheet in his last 11 league games.

Alex McCarthy - Southampton face a tough ask to avoid Premier League relegation and face an in form Arsenal side on Sunday.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Shkodran Mustafi - The German has put in a series of impressive performances, coinciding with Arsenal's recent upturn in form, and scored against Watford back in March.





Ben Chilwell - The England Under-21 international was on form during the Brighton win, grabbing an assist and keeping a clean sheet.

Who's Not





Ben Mee - The 28-year-old, who has played in 29 of Burnley's 31 top flight games this season, needs a late fitness test to determine whether he will be fit to play at Watford.





Victor Moses - Moses gave the ball away in the lead up to Christian Eriksen's screamer last week and could even be dropped after a few poor performances.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Dele Alli - The England international has copped a lot of flak this season but turned in a match-winning display against Chelsea and now has three goals and two assists in his last three league games.





Riyad Mahrez - Mahrez is one player with a double gameweek coming up soon, so drafting the Algerian into your team now seems like the smart move.

Who's Not





Eden Hazard - Hazard usually shines against Tottenham but was nowhere to be seen on Sunday as Spurs effectively ended Chelsea's hopes of a top four finish.





Henrikh Mkhitaryan - The Armenian has been ruled out of Arsenal's game against Southampton after picking up an injury against CSKA Moscow.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - With two goals against Stoke last time out and a tasty looking fixture against Southampton to come, Aubameyang is hot property.





Chris Wood - Together with Ashley Barnes, Wood is banging in the goals for Burnley, with the duo managing eight goals between them in the Clarets' past four games.

Who's Not





Christian Benteke - If you watched Benteke against Liverpool, you know why you shouldn't pick the big Belgian.





Dwight Gayle - Similarly to Benteke, Gayle was absolute dross last week and shouldn't be considered for inclusion this week.