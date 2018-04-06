Rafa Benitez Drops Major Hint on His Future as He Prioritises Premier League Survival

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez appears to have let fans know that he intends to remain at the club past the end of the season.

The Spaniard, who took the Magpies up from the Championship last year, has been left frustrated by owner Mike Ashley as well as the fact that a takeover hasn't gone through, and there has been talk of him walking away in the summer.

He would leave with the respect and adoration of the Toon support if that were the case, especially if he keeps them in the top flight this season. Yet going by what he said on Friday, it's looking like he's already making plans for next season.

Newcastle sit in 12th place on the Premier League table with 35 points, five points adrift of that 40-point safety net with eight games to go. But they're also only just seven points above the drop zone and cannot afford a slip.

“I told [magaging director] Lee Charnley we have to keep working on the future but not lose focus on now," Benitez said ahead of the Magpies weekend clash with former champions Leicester City (via the Chronicle).

“We have to keep working, keep winning. The target is still 40 points. We will get 40 and try to get more but 40 is the focus."

“My future? It’s about 40 points," he added. “We don’t have to talk about anything else.”

Rafa Benitez holds discussion with Newcastle United players about next season https://t.co/8b3UPRFk9Q #nufc #toonarmy — NUFC Live Updates (@NewcastleUtd247) April 6, 2018

“Today I was talking to some players about when we start pre-season. It is important people know.”

A win against Leicester would take Benitez's men to within two points of their goal. But it will be a big ask as Leicester can be just as potent as any of the top flight's best sides on their day.