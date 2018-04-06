Red-Hot Liverpool Star Wins UEFA Player of the Week for Man City Display

There doesn't seem to be an end to the plaudits that Mohamed Salah can rack up this season.

The in-form Liverpool forward is not expected to be risked in the 231st Merseyside derby this weekend, but the one game he did feature in this week was a bit of a doozy.

Salah starred in the Reds' 3-0 drubbing of Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, and so good was his performance against the Premier League leaders that UEFA have crowned him their Player of the Week:

Bravo, Mohamed Salah - voted #UCL Player of the Week (57%). 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gWqN0vbX4q — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2018

Taking almost 60% of the total votes cast, the 25-year-old Egyptian was the stand out performer from a week's worth of European action which, when you consider Cristiano Ronaldo's brace in Real Madrid's own 3-0 Champions League victory, is some going.

Salah has plundered 38 goals in just 42 appearances for Liverpool since his £37m switch from Roma last summer, and probably won't be able to add to that tally on Saturday.

The winger was taken off the pitch with a slight injury and likely won't be risked against Everton ahead of the return City fixture on Tuesday - but don't bet against him adding to his strike tally at the Etihad.

