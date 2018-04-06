Spurs' Harry Winks Undergoes Last-Ditch Medical Procedure in Bid to Save World Cup Hopes

Spurs midfielder Harry Winks has undergone some new treatment in an effort to step up his recovery before the end of the season.

According to the Evening Standard, the player has had an injection administered, something the Tottenham medical staff hope will reduce the inflammation in his injured ankle and allow him to get some action under his belt before the World Cup.

Winks takes injection to solve ankle injury with Tottenham run-in return the target | ✍ @TomCStandard https://t.co/U8hy4zalyV — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 6, 2018

Winks has only played three times since the turn of the year as a result of his bothersome ankle and was recently forced out of the England Under-21s setup because of it.

If the injection is able to alleviate the pain and swelling then Winks, who was quite impressive during the first half of the season, could possibly feature for Mauricio Pochettino's side before the end of the season - although the Argentine had been leaving the youngster out of Spurs' matchday squads in February when he was fully fit.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The player is understood to still have World Cup hopes, having made his international debut for the senior Three Lions side last October, and looked sure to be part of Gareth Southgate's summer plans after impressing against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

However, given his ankle woes, the 22-year-old's chances are understandably bleak. And with only eight games left to go before the end of the term, time really isn't on his side.