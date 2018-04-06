Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj in the summer, according to Italian publication CalcioMercato.

The Croatian is understood to be keen to leave the Serie A side upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, but AC Milan are also believed to be keen on his signing and could make a move themselves, potentially leaving the London side with a fight on their hands if they really are planning to approach the player.

Badelj has been with Fiorentina since 2014 after joining from German side Hamburger SV. He has also been playing for his country since 2010. A strong and experienced defensive midfield man, the 29-year-old can contribute in defence and attack, protecting his side's back line while also aiding the forwards with his passing skill.

While there are better options out there for Mauricio Pochettino, the possibility of signing Badelj on a free transfer is one he's unlikely to ignore, especially when he takes Mousa Dembele's future into consideration.

The Belgian has said that he won't discuss a new deal until after the World Cup, with his contract due to expire next summer. But the club aren't thought to be entirely optimistic as it relates to getting him to sign off on fresh terms as he wants a three-year guarantee.

The fact that he's already 30 is a factor, but Spurs might consider it, despite their stance on offering lengthy contracts to players around that age.

If he does leave, it's likely to be ahead of next season as they would lose him for nothing next year. So bringing a player like Badelj in could be a decent move.