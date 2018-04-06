Zlatan Rumoured for WrestleMania Appearance - But He'll Have to Do Something Impossible to Get There

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man of many talents; however, it is hard to believe he has mastered the ability to be in two places at once - yet, anyway.

Social media has exploded over the past few days with reports the LA Galaxy frontman could be making a star-studded appearance at WWE's grandest stage of them all; WrestleMania, this weekend.

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rumoured to be involved in this weekend's Wrestlemania. That would possibly be the biggest mainstream exposure MLS has ever had, even including Beckham. — Glenn Williams (@GRW810) April 5, 2018





Calling it now, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be Braun Strowman's tag partner on Sunday at #Wrestlemania!!! #WWE — Oliver Wait For It... (@omtn96) April 6, 2018

Bookies have gone as far as slashing their odds from 50/1 to 16/1 in anticipation of the Swede showing his face inside New Orleans' Superdome, or 'Silverdome', if you are Hulk Hogan, with Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek claiming to the Daily Star it has been a hot topic.

“One of the more obscure rumours bookmakers have reacted to is Swedish sensation Zlatan Ibrahimovic rocking up at WrestleMania 34", he said.

“With the striker making a recent move across the pond and his flair for the dramatic – it’s easy to see why this story is gathering pace.”

I've just read that Zlatan Ibrahimovic might be at Wrestlemania doing something similar to what Gronk did last year. I'd love that. Imagine him sitting with Cena in the front row 😂 #WrestleMania #Zlatan — Chris Turner (@realcturner) April 5, 2018

However, if the thought of Ibrahimovic watching on from the front row with 'opponent-less' John Cena has made you sign up to the WWE Network or hit up Sky Box Office, prepare to be a little disappointed. As unless the 36-year-old has found a way to split his molecular being over 1,800 miles, it almost certainly is not happening.

That is because midway through WrestleMania, the former Manchester United attacker will be taking to the field of the StubHub Center in Dominguez Hills, California as his side take on Sporting Kansas City in MLS.

So, sorry to burst your bubble, but Zlatan will not be in New Orleans on Sunday, although The Rock probably will, and that is always a good thing.