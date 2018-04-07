Arsenal Linked With £35m Move for Teenage Midfielder Amid Uncertainty Over Aaron Ramsey's Future

Arsenal are understood to be interested in signing Benfica midfielder João Félix as the club begins to prepare for life without Aaron Ramsey.





The Welshman has just one year left on his current deal and has a number of suitors from across Europe. Despite manager Arsène Wenger claiming that he is "confident" Ramsey will sign a new deal with the club, Arsenal appear ready to delve into the transfer market and replace their goalscoring midfielder if they have to.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via the Express) claim that Arsenal have been keeping an eye on Félix for some time. The 18-year-old reportedly has a £52m buyout clause in his current deal but the Eagles will allow their midfielder to leave the Estádio da Luz for as little as £35m this summer.

Félix is yet to make a single appearance for Benfica's senior side but has been a crucial part of their B team this season. The youngster even scored in a UEFA Youth League match against Manchester United back in October.

Benfica B manager Hélder Cristóvão: "I'm a 4-2-3-1 manager, but we've been playing with a diamond because of João Felix. He needs to play where he feels comfortable, where he can use his creativity." pic.twitter.com/s0ZqlJCTH8 — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) April 6, 2018

The 18-year-old actually started out his development with Portuguese rivals FC Porto before moving to the esteemed Benfica academy in 2015.





After spending the last three years working in a youth system that has produced the likes of Renato Sanches and Gonçalo Guedes, Arsenal now appear ready to take a £35m gamble on Félix this summer.