Arsenal Striker Talks Up Partnership With Aubameyang & Vows to Rediscover His Best Form

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he wants to return to his best form and help the club win the Europa League this season.

Lacazette has recently been forced to miss two months of football after undergoing surgery but the France international has already scored three goals in just two games since returning to the squad.

Lacazette returned from injury last week and came off the bench to score a penalty in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Stoke City.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite needing just one goal to complete his first hat-trick in an Arsenal shirt, January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unselfishly gave up penalty duties to the Gunners' French striker and Lacazette believes that the pair can form a deadly partnership in north London.

"Auba is a nice guy. I think we can be good together," Lacazette claimed, as quoted by the Telegraph. "After the first penalty against Stoke, he told me, ‘If there is another one I will give you the ball’ so it was nice from him.





"It was good for my confidence. It shows that, even if we are strikers, we can think about everyone in the team and we are not focused only to score goals.





"I think we can play together like Sunday but the coach will decide and we need to respect the decision, but I like how Pierre plays and I think we can be good together."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The striker most recently scored a brace against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League for Arsenal but was substituted before he had the chance to complete his hat-trick, a decision which from Arsène Wenger which appeared to frustrate Lacazette at the time.

"Yeah, I wanted [to stay on] - like Rambo [Aaron Ramsey], I think," Lacazette told BT Sport (via the Metro) after the game. "This wasn’t the day for the first [hat-trick], but it’s fine. I’m happy."

So lowkey, Lacazette has scored more goals in 2 games than Morata has managed in 2018



It's April btw — Please FOLLOW Back (@OnimoleOfLagos) April 5, 2018

(You may also like Arsene Wenger 'Confident' of Tying Aaron Ramsey's Long-Term Future to Arsenal Amid Speculation)

The former Olympique Lyonnais star has come under criticism from some Arsenal fans this season following his £48m arrival last summer. But Lacazette is eager to prove his doubters wrong and he insists that the fans are yet to see the 26-year-old at his best.

"I know I can do more," Lacazatte admitted, quoted by ESPN. "I need more time because it is really different than with Lyon. The surgery is in my past so now I can play 100 percent and I am happy."

Lacazette was fantastic last night once again. Really seems to have recovered well from his injury. 3 goals in 102 minutes reflects his performances. Crazy to think that his own fans were writing him off despite minimal service and an underlying injury. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 6, 2018

Lacazette also revealed that winning the Europe League with Arsenal this season would be the "best day in my life" because of the ties to his former club - with Lyon's Groupama Stadium set to host the final on May 16.

"Yes, that is why I want to go to the final and win," he continued.





"But there are some games before the final and we need to perform like tonight. It would maybe be the best day in my life so that is why I want."