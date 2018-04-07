Barcelona hosts Leganes in a La Liga matchup Saturday at Camp Nou.

Barcelona is coming off a 4-1 win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Lionel Messi is fully fit, and he continues to prove how important he is to Barcelona, evidenced by Saturday's match against Sevilla. He came off the bench to score despite carrying an injury to make it a 2–2 draw. The Catalan side sits in first place with 76 points and remains undefeated on the season.

Leganes is coming off a 1–0 La Liga loss to Valencia. Leganes sits in 14th with 36 points.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.