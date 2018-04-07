Bayern Munich Clinch 28th Bundesliga Title With 4-1 Win Over Augsburg

Bayern Munich extended their dominance over German football after securing their 28th Bundesliga title on Saturday following a 4-1 win over Augsburg at the Augsburg Arena.

Goals from Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben & Sandro Wagner handed Jupp Heynckes' outfit their sixth consecutive top-flight championship crown during the all Bavarian affair; on a day where the 72-year-old manager equalled Otto Rehhagel's record of 1,033 appearances as both player and coach in the competition.

Robben and Bernat make way for Ribery and Müller (83') #FCAFCB 1-3 pic.twitter.com/3OhmDlP5Gw — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 7, 2018

The days itself was one of several milestones for a number of the Reds' squad, as not only is this year's title the Monchengladbach-born boss' fourth during his career, but defender David Alaba became the first player in Bundesliga history to get his hands on seven Meisterschales before turning 25.





All the while team-mate Frank Ribery, who joined Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Oliver Kahn and Mehmet Scholl on a monstrous eight championships, also celebrated his 35th birthday - not a bad day for him.

Bayern have been incredibly impressive throughout this term, tasting defeat only three times across the entire campaign and possessing a vastly superior goal difference compared to anyone else in the league.

However, whether their domestic supremacy is an accurate reflection of their ability this term remains to be seen, with the trailing pack consisting of Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig all enduring somewhat underwhelming campaigns.

But as is the old footballing cliche, you can only beat what is put in front of you, and Heynckes' men have done so comprehensively this term.

So, congratulations to Bayern Munich, who, once again, are the champions of Germany.