Bizarre Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Have 'Done Deal' in Audacious Swap Move for Mohamed Salah

Spanish rumours site Don Balon has claimed that Real Madrid have agreed a 'done deal' to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer, with Garth Bale possibly moving in the opposite direction

Los Blancos are set for a major squad overhaul this summer following a disappointing La Liga season for Zinedine Zidane's side that sees them sit third in the table, 13 points behind great rivals Barcelona.

One man who club president Florentino Perez has identified as a major target this summer in a bid to close that gap is the Egyptian, who has enjoyed a phenomenal season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Since arriving from AS Roma in the summer, Salah has scored 38 goals in just 43 appearances this season.

According to the notoriously unreliable site, the Anfield side have placed a €200m valuation on 25-year-old, although the current Champions League holders hope that the addition of Gareth Bale into the deal could see it over the line. Why however, the report uses the phrase 'done deal' remains a mystery.

Bale has endured a frustrating season, as injuries and Zidane's preference for the likes of Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio has meant limited game time for the Welshman.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

An unused sub during Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League quarter final first leg win against Juventus in midweek, Bale future at the Santiago Bernabeu continues to look uncertain and rumours persist over a possible departure.

Liverpool however will be reluctant to sell Salah this summer, regardless of the size of offers on the table or players offered in potential swap deals, meaning Real Madrid may have have to look at other targets instead.