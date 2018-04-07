Bournemouth 2-2 Crystal Palace: Cherries Come From Behind Twice to Deny Palace in Four Goal Thriller

Bournemouth took advantage of a number of missed opportunities from the visitors as they came back from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium.

Eddie Howe made three changes to his Bournemouth side that drew 2-2 with Watford in their last Premier League outing. Out went Jordon Ibe, Joshua King and Junior Stanislas whilst in came Simon Francis, Jermain Defoe and Marc Pugh.

As for the visitors, Roy Hodgson made two changes to his Crystal Palace side that were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool last weekend. Out went Martin Kelly and Christian Benteke whilst in came James Tomkins and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

32 - Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in 32 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace (18 goals, 14 assists); no player has had a hand in more for the Eagles (Jason Puncheon also on 32). Pivotal. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2018

The home side began the better of the two sides, and could've been ahead inside the first minute after Charlie Daniels played an inviting ball into the box and into the path of Callum Wilson. However, he couldn't get a proper connection on the ball and saw his shot go wide of the mark.

Shortly afterwards, Bournemouth had another golden opportunity after a low cross found a probing Dan Gosling at the near post, but his glancing header went across the face of goal and there was nobody in the middle to tap home what would've been an open goal. A very bright start for the home side.

Unfortunately after a lively start to the game, chances were few and far between for both sides who were both enjoying spells of possession in the middle of the park.

10 - Luka Milivojevic is the first Crystal Palace midfielder to score 10 goals in a single Premier League season. Engine. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2018

Having scored in the Cherries' previous game against Watford, Defoe had had little to no service throughout the first period with both sides heading into the break level.

Thankfully for the neutrals, the second half began with a bang. Crystal Palace got themselves a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, with Luka Milivojevic stepping up and unleashing a powerful strike which he managed to get up and over the wall, leaving Asmir Begovic with no chance and putting the away side ahead just 90 seconds into the second half.

WHAT A GOALLLLLLLLL!!



MAN LIKE SERBIA WITH THE FREE KICK! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!



[0-1] #BOUCRY pic.twitter.com/658MebiaNB — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 7, 2018

The home side responded well to going behind, creating a flurry of chances with both Pugh and Lewis Cook forcing saves out of Wayne Hennessey. The goal was exactly what the game needed, with both sides now in the ascendancy.

It was then Palace's turn to threaten again. Hennessey collected the ball from a corner and set Wilfried Zaha away, with Patrick van Aanholt making a darting run through the middle and was then found by Zaha. The full back was left one on one with the goalkeeper, however Begovic remained strong and was able to deflect van Aanholt's effort away from goal.

The Bosnian was then called back into action just shy of the hour mark, when a dazzling run from Zaha ended in the winger cutting inside and unleashing a powerful strike towards goal, however Begovic was able to palm his effort away and deny the Eagles once again.

Soon enough Palace were made to rue their missed chances. Simon Francis' ball into the box was only partially cleared, with Ryan Fraser laying the ball off to substitute Lys Mousset - who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes - who curled a brilliant shot past Hennessey from 20 yards out to get Bournemouth back on level terms.

The game had sprung into life, and with just 20 minutes to go both sides still felt they could win the game. However, it wasn't long before Palace then got their noses back in front with a piece of brilliance from their star man.

Zaha was heading away from goal on the edge of the area, before a neat turn gave him some space and got a left footed shot off at goal which flew into the top corner of Begovic's goal, leaving the keeper with no chance and giving Palace the lead once again with just 15 minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for Palace fans, their lead soon vanished once again after a lapse in defence. A Bournemouth corner was swung in and flicked on by Steve Cook which fell to an unmarked Josh King at the far post who was able to tap in past Hennessey to get the home side back on level terms heading into stoppage time.

The scoreline remained 2-2 and Palace were made to rue all their missed chances. The point means Bournemouth drop once place to 11th, but they have all but guaranteed their Premier League status for next season.

As for the Eagles, the draw means they remain outside the relegation places, however are only three points clear of Southampton who have two games in hand on Hodgson's men. They missed a real opportunity to claw themselves away from the relegation places, and will now turn their attention to a vital game against Brighton next weekend.

