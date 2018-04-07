Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Spoils Shared After First Half Errors At the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Huddersfield scored their first Premier League goals in over a month as they drew 1-1 at the Amex Stadium, but a point is of little use to either side.

Dale Stephens returned to the Brighton lineup after missing the last two league games through injury. Solly March was also recalled, with Jurgen Locadia and Beram Kayal dropping out. Steve Mounie, Tom Ince and Florent Hadergjonaj returned for Huddersfield in three changes from the defeat at Newcastle.

Before kick off, the two teams shared in the grief of the footballing world with a moving tribute to Ray Wilkins, who tragically passed away this week at the age of 61.

Brighton could and should have taken the lead within the first 30 seconds as Ezequiel Schelotto lofted a ball over the top to Davy Propper, who did well to beat the offside trap but showed why he hasn't scored all season, putting the gilt-edged chance wide.

Huddersfield's first chance came from a Terence Kongolo cross, which Steve Mounie connected with and forced Matt Ryan into a save. Glenn Murray then picked out Jose Izquierdo with a through ball but Terriers' keeper Jonas Lossl just beat him to the ball.

Despite both teams stringing together some nice passing moves, it took two mistakes to bring the game to life. A Solly March shot from the edge of the area was pushed onto the post by Lossl, but it bounced back off him and just crossed the line. On second viewing, the German was a little unfortunate.

The same could not be said for Brighton defender Shane Duffy, who was just stupid. He attempted to play a blind backpass towards Ryan, not realising that Mounie was lurking. The Benin striker could hardly believe his luck, rounding Ryan before slotting in the equaliser.

It was Huddersfield's first goal in over seven hours of football, and they nearly had a second just moments later as Rajiv Van La Parra cut into the box from the left before playing in a low cross which caused panic and culminated in a shot by Aaron Mooy, blocked by Lewis Dunk.

Lewis Dunk could have restored Brighton's lead early in the second half as he rose to meet a March free kick, but he seemed to be caught in two minds about whether to shoot or not and the result was a tame header wide of the post.





Fine build-up play between Pascal Gross and Propper ended with a decent shot from Stephens which Lossl was forced to push over the crossbar. Huddersfield looked second best but still posed a danger, with Mounie rising to meet a Hadergjonaj cross which he couldn't direct goalwards.

The Terriers' hopes of a win were then given a boost as Brighton were reduced to ten men. Propper and Jonathan Hogg both went for a loose ball and the Huddersfield man got their first, with Propper clattering into him. There was nothing malicious in the challenge, but it was dangerous and Anthony Taylor was justified in reaching for his red card.

Chris Hughton reacted immediately, replacing Pascal Gross with the more defensive midfielder Beram Kayal. Despite their reduced numbers, Brighton nearly retook the lead as Izquierdo ran through on goal but he couldn't get a shot away. Schelotto then forced Lossl into a decent save as the Seagulls pushed for the win.

Two consecutive corners nearly gave Brighton the decisive goal but Mooy and Lossl combined to clear the first and Duffy headed over the second. Huddersfield's best chance came from Aaron Mooy, but his low shot was straight at Ryan.

Brighton will be glad to escape with a point that moves them slightly closer to safety. Huddersfield remain outside of the relegation zone, but they have a very tough run-in to come.