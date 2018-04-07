Eric Cantona Hails Jose Mourinho's 'Beautiful' Tactics Ahead of Manchester Derby

Amid some supporter dissatisfaction over Jose Mourinho's style of play with Manchester United, the Portuguese manager has been handed a huge vote of confidence by club legend Eric Cantona.

The former Red Devils talisman is best known for his pivotal role at the Theatre of Dreams under Sir Alex Ferguson, when the side offered attacking and exciting football against all comers.

However, since the Scot's departure, the most successful team in Premier League history have somewhat fallen by the wayside, with this season's expected second-place finish the best witnessed since 2013.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

But despite the reportedly growing unrest amongst the terraces of Old Trafford, Cantona told SFR he believes although Mourinho's methods are not befitting of times gone by at United, they are still a thing of beauty.





"I love Mourinho", the 51-year-old said. "He has proven himself capable of winning major competitions and titles for over ten years.





"Mourinho will continue to win games because he’s a strategist. His style is more defensive, but he does it beautifully.”

Would like to see Ander Herrera play a part for Manchester United today in the derby. Always gives his all for the club and turns up the ante in huge matches. Hasn’t played a lot this season, but still trusted by José Mourinho. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 7, 2018

Manchester United have the chance to inflict further damage on a disappointing week for rivals Manchester City on Saturday evening when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester derby.

Victory would see the Red Devils guarantee Champions League football for next term and all but clinch second spot in the league.





However, a defeat to their closest neighbours would allow the Citizens to be crowned Premier League champions and break United's record for the quickest number of games to do so.