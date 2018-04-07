Liverpools make the short journey to Goodison Park on Saturday to face Everton in the latest edition of the Merseyside Derby.

Everton enters Saturday in ninth place in the Premier League table with 40 points. Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney leads the team in scoring with 10 goals from 27 matches, but it was not enough last week, as Sam Allardyce's side was defeated by Manchester City 3-1.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sits in third place in the league table with 66 points and will look to advance its positioning even further. However, the squad may be diminished, as Liverpool faces Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, and Jurgen Klopp could chose to rotate and rest his squad.

These two teams have faced twice this season, with the most recent FA Cup fixture ending in a 2-1 victory for Liverpool.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.