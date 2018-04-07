French Outlet Claims Arsene Wenger Being Lined Up for 'General Manager' Role at Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 champions elect Paris Saint-Germain are still eager to bring Arsène Wenger to the French capital next season.

However, PSG are not interested in offering the 68-year-old the chance to take over from Unai Emery, with ex-Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel more likely to get that opportunity. Instead, the Parisiens want Wenger to be appointed as the club's 'general manager', according to French magazine Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness).

It is claimed that the proposed role will differ from a director of football, a position which is currently filled by Antero Henrique in Paris.

Wenger would instead be involved in managing the club's big egos, something which first team coach Emery has struggled with this season.

Additionally, PSG are interested in replacing Emery at the end of the season and one name at the top of their managerial shortlist is former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel - a coach who it is well publicised isn't the best at man management.

With the prospect of Wenger leaving at the end of the season, Arsenal are having to draw up a list of potential successors to their long-lasting manager.

One name who the French media claim is being eyed up by the Arenal hierarchy is OGC Nice manager Lucien Favre.

However, the Swiss coach has also been linked with a return to Germany this summer, with Dortmund understood to be keen on bringing the former Borussia Mönchengladbach to Westphalia next season.