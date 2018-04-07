Kevin De Bruyne Reveals How He & Mohamed Salah Recovered From Chelsea Nightmare

Manchester City wizard Kevin De Bruyne claims that mental fortitude is behind both his and Mo Salah's ability to bounce back from their Chelsea rejections to become the two best players in the Premier League.

De Bruyne and Salah both made their Chelsea debuts in 2013/14, but were hardly given a chance before being move on to Wolfsburg and Roma respectively. However, both players flourished overseas before returning to the Premier League with Manchester City and Liverpool.

De Bruyne has been the key man in a star-studded City lineup who can win the title on Saturday evening, while Salah is in pole position for the Premier League golden boot, with 29 league goals so far.

The pair are leading the way in the race to be named PFA Player of the Season, with De Bruyne revealing this week that he has voted for Salah.

"I think it shows Salah’s and my strength," said De Bruyne, quoted by the Daily Mail. "If you have confidence in yourself that you can do well, as long as you’re physically and mentally right to do it, you can make it either way.

"Obviously everyone needs to find a system and playing style that suits you more. Probably now we’ve found somebody who suits us both more than it was before. In both our cases that’s true."

De Bruyne and Salah made only 16 Premier League appearances between them at Stamford Bridge, where both were frozen out of the side by then-manager Jose Mourinho.

De Bruyne has already proven his former manager emphatically wrong, and can rub salt in the wounds if City clinch the title with a win against Mourinho's Manchester United this evening.

City will then work to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final tie against Salah's Liverpool on Tuesday.