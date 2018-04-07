Leicester City 1-2 Newcastle: Magpies Make it 3 Wins On the Bounce After Victory Over Dire Foxes

Newcastle United's resurgence continued after winning their third successive Premier League game, convincingly beating Leicester 1-2 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Jonjo Shelvey silenced an atmospheric King Power Stadium when he calmly slotted the ball past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel inside the opening 20 minutes.

Ayoze Perez deservedly doubled Newcastle's lead 15 minutes from time after



capitalizing on a defensive mix up by Leicester. The Spaniard expertly caught Schmeichel out and lobbed him from 25-yards.

Leicester managed to pull a goal back through Jamie Vardy, who struck home from close range to make it an interesting finale.

FULL TIME Leicester City 1-2 Newcastle United



It's a superb three points on the road for Rafa Benítez's men - Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Pérez with the goals!



Reaction to come at https://t.co/iDkcawZlBb. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/GbKB98s32e — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 7, 2018

Leicester, who started the day three points behind Burnley, sat eighth in the table, and they'd be looking to finish as high as possible with seven games of the season remaining.



Rafa Benitez's men traveled to the King Power Stadium with confidence after climbing to 12th in the table. The Toon found themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone after last Saturday's 1-0 home win over Huddersfield.

Newcastle had never won at the King Power Stadium in all competitions, scoring just one goal in their five previous visits to the ground.

The opening exchanges of the game were end to end, with both teams sloppy in possession, and neither side able to create any periods of sustained pressure.



However, the away side took the lead inside 17 minutes after the Magpies upped the intensity and executed a counter attack to the highest order.

Ayoze Perez was in possession at the edge of the box and squared the ball to Jonjo Shelvey. The former Liverpool man coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right hand corner, leaving Kasper Schmeichel with no chance.



The home side tried to respond after going behind, but they couldn't move the ball quick enough and didn't look like mustering any sort of attacking chance to threaten the Newcastle goal.

Frustration around the ground was ever-increasing, especially when Leicester wanted a penalty after Riyad Mahrez was brought down by Paul Dummett. However, the referee was adamant that there wasn't enough contact for there to be a penalty.

Newcastle went into the break with a deserved lead as the Foxes struggled to get going in the first 45 minutes, managing no shots on target.



868 - Jonjo Shelvey scored his first Premier League goal in 868 days, with that strike also his first for Newcastle in the top-flight (39 apps). Opener. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2018

The first chance of the second half fell Newcastle's way after they caught the Foxes on the break. Kenedy was heavily involved after making a surging run down the field, he found Matt Richie, who drilled a low cross in the box looking for Kenedy who was waiting for a tap-in, but it was well blocked.

After the hour-mark, the home side finally had a foothold in the game, dominating possession and covering every blade of grass. Their passing was sharper and they were constantly penning the Newcastle back in their own half, but they were still lacking that bit of quality to test Martin Dubravka in the Toon goal.

66' - United win around five 50/50s in a row at the King Power before a free-kick is eventually given to Leicester. Bodies being put on the line by the Magpies. 0-1. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 7, 2018

It was Newcastle who got the second goal after shocking defending from Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire - with neither player able to control a hopeful ball over the top. The Spaniard capitalized on the mix up and caught out by lobbing him from 25 yards out.

Vardy pulled a goal back with six minutes to play after the England international smashed the ball into the back of the net just a yard from goal.



GOAL Leicester 1-2 Newcastle (84 mins)



Vardy gives Leicester hope after tapping in from close range#LEINEW — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018

Benitez's side dealt with the home side's pressure in the final few minutes and held on to claim all three points. This win sends Newcastle up to 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points clear of the relegation places.

Leicester remain in eighth position on 43 points but are now six points behind seventh placed Burnley.



